Advanced, equipped hospital inaugurated

TEHRAN – President Ebrahim Raisi on Friday officially inaugurated the country’s second most advanced and most equipped hospital in Tehran.

Construction of the hospital, named Ghadir, started in 2011 on a plot of land measuring some 6,000 square meters.

With around 62,000 square meters of superstructure, the hospital is equipped with 821 beds, surgery rooms, as well as CCU, NICU, ICU, as well as labor, delivery, and recovery (LDR) rooms.

It is also equipped with brain angiography, imaging, dialysis, and physiotherapy units, as well as inpatient departments for women, men, and children.

The hospital is equipped with the most advanced emergency heliport through which the injured can be transferred to the hospital by helicopter in the shortest possible time.

All the indicators of health and treatment have made significant progress after the Islamic Revolution, and now Iran is one of the leading countries in this field, Saeed Karimi, the deputy health minister has said.

“At the beginning of the Revolution, there were just 56,000 hospital beds, but now we have 156,000 hospital beds,” he noted.

Meanwhile, there were just seven thousand specialists, but now there are 70 thousand specialists and sub-specialists in the country, he added.

MG