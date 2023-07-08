Iranian military choppers outfitted with modern gear

TEHRAN- Iran has the most powerful and largest fleet of military helicopters in West Asia and they are outfitted with cutting-edge technology for quick response to threats, a senior Army officer has said.

General Yousef Qorbani, commander of the Airborne Division of the Army, told a news conference on Saturday that the Airborne Division has the best level of combat readiness in the region despite all restrictions.

The general praised local manufacturers for producing a wide variety of helicopter parts and asserted that the copters were outfitted with modern technology appropriate to the threats.

Long-range and fire-and-forget missiles with pinpoint accuracy launched from the military helicopters can destroy hostile targets in only three seconds, General Qorbani stated.

He also mentioned that the Army helicopters were outfitted with night-vision sensors, which are only held by a few countries.

The commander continued by stating that the development of a “national helicopter” would be completed soon as the Defense Ministry and knowledge-based firms are working together to design and produce the aircraft’s components.

Back in June, the Army inaugurated its first strategic UAV base.

In a meeting with the commanders and staff of the unit, Habibollah Sayyari, the army coordinator, praised the excellent performance of the unit.

Sayyari said features like effective and powerful deployment of the unit in the drills, development of equipment and infrastructure, special attention to the stat-of-the-art technologies of electronic warfare, reliance on local knowledge and use of specialized, committed, creative and self-confident young forces in the growth of various advanced and up-to-date radar and drone systems proved the capabilities of the unit.

The rear admiral also noted the developments in all fields of electronic warfare will continue more and more rapidly through tireless efforts of the Iranian youths.

He also paid a visit to the various parts of the strategic base, including new radar systems, electronic warfare systems, and simulation systems, and also inaugurated the UAV base.