Army official says goals of electronic warfare drill attained

TEHRAN- The Iranian Army completed a significant electronic warfare exercise on Friday night.

Rear Admiral Habibollah Sayyari, Deputy Chief of the Army for Coordination, declared that more than 95% of the war game plans had been effectively carried out.

The drill, codenamed “Separe Hafezan-e Velayat 1402” (Shield of Guardians of Velayat 1402), was launched by the four divisions of the Army in the country’s central regions.

The exercise involved the Army’s Ground Force, Air Force, Navy, and Air Defense.

Admiral Sayyari stated that the exercise’s combat scenarios and electronic warfare activities demonstrated the Army’s significant advancements in electronic warfare technologies.

Various types of stationary, roving, ground-based, airborne electronic warfare systems were tested in the drills.

In this specialized exercise, air base electronic support operations were implemented by fighter jets as well as manned and unmanned aircraft of the Air Force, according to a statement by the Army.

Also, the electronic defense systems located in the general area of the exercise successfully implemented passive defense and electronic defense operations against drones and small attacking drones.

Also, Sayyari, while reiterating Tehran’s long-held policy that it will never launch an assault or engage in any hostile behavior, warned the enemies that any mistake will draw Iran’s decisive response.

He added, “We are trying to enhance our offensive and defensive capabilities and keep prepared to counter any type of threat.”

Earlier, the admiral had said the drills would feature many electronic warfare exercises.

Increasing specialized skills and transferring experiences to the young army forces as well as exercising combat scenarios were the main aims of organizing this military exercise, Sayyari had said, according to Tasnim.

He also said the Army has paid special attention to electronic warfare technologies and training of committed and experienced human resources in this field over the past years due to the significance of electronic warfare in modern-day battles and the effective role it plays in future wars.

Iran’s Army has made significant progress and achievements in designing and manufacturing required equipment, relying upon its specialized knowledge, technical know-how and internal capabilities, he said.

“The Army has the appropriate infrastructure and we have achieved favorable results in countering threats in today’s world and prediction of future threats in this sensitive and complicated arena,” Sayyari added.