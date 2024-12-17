Iranian Army to expand AI use in drones and defense

TEHRAN – Rear Admiral Habibollah Sayyari, the Coordinating Deputy of the Iranian Army, underscored the increasing importance of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in military applications during the First National Conference on Command and Control in Cognitive Warfare on Monday.

"AI can play a crucial role in drones and other defense equipment, and this technology is on the Army's agenda," he stated.

Sayyari highlighted that 15 emerging technologies, including plasma, climate, quantum computing, AI, robotics, and electromagnetism, are set to significantly influence future warfare.

"If we ignore these technologies, we will certainly face technological surprises, which could pose threats to the country," the rear admiral warned.

He further said that surprises could lead to strategic setbacks, diminishing Iran's ability to stand against enemy threats.

He underscored Iran's resilience, asserting, "The Iranian nation is strong and proud, always steadfast in defending its independence and territorial integrity."

Sayyari added that to bolster its defense capabilities, Iran must pay special attention to these emerging technologies.

The rear admiral elaborated on AI's potential: "AI can have an impact across all defense technology areas, and in this regard, the Iranian Army has made significant advancements."

The rise of AI in Iran's defense strategy

Iran has achieved notable progress in incorporating AI into its military capabilities, spearheaded by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Navy.

They have reportedly developed over 2,600 AI-enhanced pieces of equipment, including advanced missiles and drones, to boost precision and operational capabilities.

AI integration allows Iran's drones to autonomously decide on targets and extend their range through GPS navigation.

The IRGC has advanced its strategic capabilities by developing AI-guided cruise missiles, such as the Abu Mahdi, which boasts a range exceeding 1000 kilometers.

Beyond defense enhancement, Iran aims to become a global exporter of AI-integrated military hardware, with countries like Russia, Ethiopia, and Venezuela showing interest.