Iranian ground forces heighten alert at eastern and western borders

TEHRAN – Iran has bolstered its border security by deploying military brigades and building advanced smart walls along its eastern and western frontiers.

Rear Admiral Habibollah Sayyari, Deputy Coordinator of the Iranian Army, stated on Friday that ground forces are on high alert to support these strategic improvements.

According to the rear admiral, these brigades are strategically positioned to prevent the smuggling of illicit items, such as narcotics, and to ensure that unauthorized entry into the country is curtailed.

"Border security is crucial for any country. If we cannot establish security on our borders, the movement of people will be uncontrolled, leading to a breakdown of social security within the country," Sayyari asserted.

A significant aspect of Iran's border strategy is the construction of smart walls in geographically feasible areas.

Sayyari elaborated on their sophistication, noting, "These are not ordinary walls; they are equipped with various technologies such as sensors and cameras."

He added that these technologies are controlled and monitored through multiple methods to ensure comprehensive border control.

To illustrate the importance of border security, Sayyari drew a parallel with personal security: "It is similar to safeguarding your home; if you can't protect your home from intruders, you lose both security and respect."

In recent years, Iran has ramped up its efforts to secure its borders, with particular emphasis on the eastern and western frontiers.

On the eastern border with Afghanistan, Iran has embarked on constructing a 300-kilometer concrete wall.

This $3 billion project is anticipated to be completed by the end of the year and aims to reduce illegal immigration and drug smuggling.

Additionally, smart surveillance systems capable of detecting movement over 10 kilometers away are being installed, demonstrating Iran's commitment to leveraging technology in border security.

Meanwhile, along the western border with Iraq, Iran has deployed several brigades of its ground forces, focusing on preventing infiltration by terrorist groups.