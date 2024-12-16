Iran holds first national conference on cognitive warfare command and control

TEHRAN – The First National Conference on Command and Control in Cognitive Warfare was held on Tuesday at the Army Command and Staff University (DAFOS) in Tehran.

The event brought together senior military officials, including Rear Admiral Habibollah Sayyari, Chief of Staff and Deputy Coordinator of the Army; Brigadier General Abbas Jafarinia, Deputy Intelligence Chief of the Army; Brigadier General Hossein Valivand Zamani, Commander of DAFOS; and other Armed Forces representatives.

Cognitive warfare a key defense priority: senior official

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the conference, Rear Admiral Sayyari emphasized the growing importance of cognitive warfare in strengthening national defense and deterrence capabilities.

“Cognitive warfare is a strategic issue that influences the defensive and deterrent capacities of any country. The Armed Forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran have been closely monitoring and advancing in this field globally, achieving significant results,” he said.

Sayyari outlined Iran’s dual focus: enhancing its cognitive warfare capabilities and countering the enemy’s efforts to wage cognitive warfare domestically. “We aim to utilize our resources effectively while preventing the enemy from imposing cognitive warfare on our homeland,” he added.

Rear Admiral Sayyari shed light on the intricate nature of cognitive warfare, which he described as a subtle but powerful tool for achieving strategic goals without resorting to physical conflict.

“Cognitive warfare is highly complex and multifaceted. The enemy uses it to dominate minds—particularly those of the younger generation, who play a crucial role in shaping the country’s future,” he said.

He warned that altering the beliefs and values of young people could weaken their resolve and transform national thought processes. “The enemy seeks to influence the minds of our youth, undermine their beliefs, and shift their values. If successful, this could erode the foundations of our society,” Sayyari cautioned.

Rear Admiral Sayyari stressed the need for national unity and awareness to combat cognitive warfare. “Society must remain united, cohesive, and vigilant. The enemy aims to strip away our sanctities, disrupt our unity, and sow division,” he said.

He highlighted the steps being taken by the Iranian military to address this challenge. “We are working intelligently to gain the upper hand in cognitive warfare. Our strengths—valuable beliefs and capabilities—enable us to counter these threats and even influence the enemy using their own tools, including cyberspace,” Sayyari stated.

He reiterated the importance of enhancing Iran’s defensive and deterrent capabilities to safeguard the nation.