Iranian Army developing innovative technologies to avoid surprises

TEHRAN- Rear Admiral Habibollah Sayyari, the deputy Army chief for coordination, said on Monday that the Iranian armed services are researching and developing cutting-edge technology to avoid “technological surprises.”

“Today, research and study on 14 groundbreaking technologies are on our agenda because we should prevent technological surprises in the future,” Sayyari stressed.

He went on to say that the military should become aware of risks and turn them into opportunities.

Given the very high rate of technical advancement in weapon development, the Iranian commander also emphasized the necessity to improve the nation’s readiness for upcoming events, stressing that potential scenarios should be taken into account.

Sayyari emphasized that due of the numerous changes taking place in the region “we should have a special perspective on the future.”

The former Navy chief went on to say that the “greatest asset” of any business is its staff, stating that competent armed forces have been successful in achieving tremendous feats.

Iran’s army employs products that are designed and manufactured by its forces, Sayyari said.

He pointed out that the Iranian military produces equipment for electronic warfare, fighters, air defense systems, destroyers, telecommunications, and other types of weaponry.

The top commander also said the adversary is using asymmetrical tactics and modern media in its hybrid war against Iran.

The armed forces in Iran are now completely self-sufficient in terms of weapons thanks to recent significant progress achieved by military specialists and technologists in the country.

Iranian authorities have frequently emphasized that the nation would never negotiate on its defense capabilities and that it will not hesitate to bolster its military might, particularly its missile capability, which is only intended for defense.

Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei, Leader of the Islamic Revolution, has consistently urged efforts to preserve and improve Iran’s military capabilities in retaliation for the opponents’ denial of the Islamic Republic’s progress in missile technology.