Iranian army launches strategic UAV base

TEHRAN- The Iranian army has inaugurated its first strategic UAV base.

In a meeting with the commanders and staff of the unit on Friday, Habibollah Sayyari, the army coordinator, praised the excellent performance of the unit.

Sayyari said features like effective and powerful deployment of the unit in the drills, development of equipment and infrastructure, special attention to the stat-of-the-art technologies of electronic warfare, reliance on local knowledge and use of specialized, committed, creative and self-confident young forces in the growth of various advanced and up-to-date radar and drone systems proved the capabilities of the unit.

The rear admiral also noted the developments in all fields of electronic warfare will continue more and more rapidly through tireless efforts of the Iranian youths.

He also paid a visit to the various parts of the strategic base, including new radar systems, electronic warfare systems, and simulation systems, and also inaugurated the UAV base.