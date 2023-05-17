Iran 86th Naval Fleet returns home

TEHRAN- Iran’s 86th Naval Fleet, which included the home-built Dena Destroyer, came home on Wednesday after the first round of the world in a mission dubbed “360-Degree”.

The flotilla completed a lengthy cruise around the world and sailed across the Indian, Pacific, and Atlantic oceans without needing assistance from land for the first time in Iran’s naval history.

On September 20, 2022, it departed from Bandar Abbas, a port city on the Persian Gulf. It finally anchored at Oman’s Salalah harbor on the 236th day of its journey.

The flotilla traveled 63,000 kilometers and four times crossed the equator.

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman said on Wednesday that the fleet earned another award at the international level by undertaking a lengthy journey around the globe.

In a post on his Twitter account, Kanaani said the flotilla made a round-the-world tour with all-Iranian warships, Dena and Makran vessels, and brought about another honor on the international stage for the first time in the country’s history.

On Sunday, the 86th flotilla of warships, which had already traveled further than any other Iranian flotilla in international seas, berthed at Salalah, the port city of Oman.

The Dena destroyer and Makran forward base ship are part of the Iranian flotilla.

The 86th flotilla berthed at Brazil’s southeastern port city of Rio de Janeiro in February.

Dena is a Mowj-class warship that joined the Iranian Navy in June 2021.

The military vessel is outfitted with anti-ship cruise missiles, torpedoes and naval cannons.

Makran, a forward base ship weighing 121,000 tons, is the other vessel in the flotilla.

The oil tanker that was converted into a warship is used to support the combat vessels logistically and can carry five helicopters.

The Iranian Navy has established three ocean commands to oversee naval missions to the Indian, Pacific, and Atlantic oceans.

As the fleet docked in Salalah, Navy Commander Rear Admiral Shahram Irani said the U.S. failed to stop the flotilla from passing through the Panama Canal.

Irani asserted that “global arrogance” attempted to thwart the mission of the flotilla through threats and penalties, but was unsuccessful.

Speaking with Fars News Agency on Saturday, he noted that “the United States sanction was no more than a rant based on international law. They could not even prevent the flotilla from sailing into the Panama Canal. This was another slap on the face of the Great Satan.”

The Great Satan refers to the U.S.

On February 3, 2023, the U.S. Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) designated the Dena and Makran warships as Iranian property for sanctions in connection with a broader attempt to target the country’s drone sector.

The chief Navy officer stated in other parts of his interview that France claimed the Iranian vessels had invaded its seas.

The French, on the other hand, were rendered speechless when the flotilla reminded them of their own shipping regulations, he continued.

“The French have some islands in the Pacific Ocean. Unfortunately, they were not aware of their own regulations and caused disturbances for us, to which we responded with the language of the law,” Admiral Irani remarked.

He also noted that “the recent incident was a big blow to the French in the field of international shipping, and they never talked about it.”

Iran’s rising naval power is winning the attention of global powers. For example, during a meeting with Admiral Irani on Monday in Tehran, Admiral Nikolai Yevmenov, commander-in-chief of the Russian Navy, advocated for the advancement of naval cooperation with Iran, expressing willingness to sign bilateral agreements with the Iranian Navy in a number of areas.

The Russian admiral also expressed hope that his visit to Iran would result in further improvement of cooperation between the navies of the two countries.

He emphasized the importance of strengthening ties between the Iranian and Russian naval forces.

Yevmenov also stated that the Russian Navy is fully prepared to work with Iran to further advance bilateral relations.

Also, in a meeting with Yevmenov on Monday, the deputy chief of the Iranian Army for Coordination said that the Islamic Republic will improve coordination with its partners, especially Russia, to combat challenges to regional security posed by “global arrogance.”

Rear Admiral Habibollah Sayyari also encouraged vigilance to prevent any dominance of the arrogant countries on the global stage.

“We do not want to dominate or attack any country, but we stand against any threats and arrogant domination. In this regard, we will strengthen our cooperation and synergy with friendly and allied countries, including Russia,” Sayyari stated.