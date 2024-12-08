Senior Army official says enhanced training initiatives underway to attract talented personnel

TEHRAN – To strengthen its ranks and improve operational capabilities, the Ground Forces of the Army are actively working to attract talented individuals through comprehensive training initiatives.

Brigadier General Asghar Alipour, Deputy for Human Resources of the Ground Forces, made this announcement during the tenth joint military socialization course for students from officer training universities across the Army's four branches. The course is currently being held at the Imam Javad (AS) Officer Training Center.

General Alipour highlighted the structured programs designed to ensure effective training and education for participants, stating that the Ground Forces are committed to utilizing experienced instructors and advanced training tools to foster both scientific and operational growth. "We aim to select the most distinguished and capable individuals who will enhance our combat capabilities and bolster border security after completing their basic training," he noted.

A key focus of this initiative is elevating the cultural and insightful levels of participants. General Alipour emphasized that an efficient military officer must not only possess expertise in defense and military strategies but also exhibit high moral and spiritual standards. To this end, the Ground Forces are leveraging cultural centers to enhance religious knowledge and awareness in cognitive warfare.

The Deputy for Human Resources underscored that having responsible and efficient officers in all units is crucial for maintaining readiness against various threats to national integrity. He asserted that improving combat capabilities and dynamic human resources are essential elements for the Ground Forces to fulfill their responsibilities effectively.



