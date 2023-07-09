Iran’s non-oil export to Algeria rises 109% in Q1

TEHRAN – Iran exported $1.134 million of non-oil commodities to Algeria in the first three months of the current Iranian calendar year (March 21-June 21) to register a 109 percent rise year on year, according to the Vice Chairman of Iran-Africa Merchants Club.

Ruhollah Latifi put the value of Iranian imports from Algeria in the mentioned three months at $2,200, IRNA reported.

According to Latifi, the Islamic Republic’s exports to Algeria in the previous Iranian calendar year (ended on March 20) stood at $14.847 million, a figure that was the highest record in more than 14 years.

The official noted that Iran exported 327,000 tons of non-oil products valued at $122.751 million to 37 African countries in the first three months of the current calendar year. The country also imported 13,861 tons of goods worth $17.263 million from 17 African countries.

Latifi named Ghana, South Africa, Tanzania, Somalia, and Kenya, as the main export destinations for Iranian products, while, South Africa, Tanzania, Ghana, Congo, and Kenya were the first five countries exporting goods to Iran in the period under review.

Steel products, urea fertilizers, bitumen, food products, liquefied gas, and construction materials were Iran's top exported goods to the African continent; motor oil, petro-refinery derivatives, minerals, medicine, rose water, handicrafts and carpets, chemicals, laboratory kits, plastic products, rubber and tubes, glass containers, flooring, cloth and children's toys were also among other goods exported to Africa in the first three months of this year, Latifi explained.

Tea, coffee, wheat, malt, legumes, plant extracts, manganese ore, industrial oil, chrome concentrate, plastic materials, electronic equipment, automobile equipment and industrial machinery were among the major goods that Iran imported from the African continent in spring, according to the official.

EF/MA