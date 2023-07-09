Iran’s Kheirabadi wins bronze at U23 Canoe Sprint World Championships

TEHRAN - Hadiyeh Kheirabadi Asl of Iran won a bronze medal at the 2023 ICF Junior and U23 Canoe Sprint World Championships on Sunday.

The Iranian paddler finished in third place in the C1 U23 Women 5000 meters with a time of 31:17.25.

Kazakhstan’s Rufina Iskakova won the gold medal with 30:18.59.

The silver medal went to Moldovan Elena Glizan , who clocked 30:36.41.

The competition is being held in Auronzo, Italy from July 5 to 9.