Heads of provincial chambers of commerce review 7th NDP

TEHRAN – Heads of Iran’s provincial chambers of commerce gathered on Sunday in a meeting with the board members of the Iran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture (ICCIMA) to review the positive and negative features of the country’s seventh National Development Plan (2022-2026).

During the meeting, the attendees emphasized that some of the contents of the seventh NDP do not have a programmatic nature and should be removed from the bill.

According to the private sector representatives, this could help reduce the size of the plan and facilitate its implementation.

The heads of the chambers also demanded more attention to the position and role of the real private sector in the mentioned plan.

At the beginning of this meeting, Hossein Selahvarzi, head of the ICCIMA, underlined the conditions governing Iran's economy and what economic operators need in their production and trade processes, saying: “[Economic] security is the first condition for moving the wheels of production and trade in the country and this should be paid special attention to in the seventh National Development Plan.”

