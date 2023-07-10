Mobarak Puppet Theater Festival announces winners

TEHRAN – Iran’s 19th Mobarak Puppet Theater Festival concluded on Sunday with a prestigious award ceremony held at Tehran's City Theater to honor the winners.

In the Outdoor Section of the festival, “Shiloo” by Faramarz Gholamian was named the best play.

In Children Section of the festival, “The Little Black Fish” by Hojjat Hashemi and “The Darkness” by Ghazaleh Ebadi shared the best play award.

“The Little Black Fish” also brought Hashemi the best director award.

In the Adult Section of the festival, “Masles” by Qeis Yasaqi, “Mama” by Elham Mahmoudi and “A Dress Called War” by Sargol Eslamian named best plays.

Yasaqi also won the best director award for "Masles".

Veteran puppeteers Hassan Dadashgar and Homa Jeddikar received lifetime achievement awards at the ceremony.

Speaking at the ceremony, the festival’s president Hadi Hejazifar said that for the first time in such festivals, at least half of the expenses have been covered by private sector.

“I have high hopes that this trend will persist in funding future projects,” he added.

“We have also received assurance of support for the public performance of the works at the festival,” he said and added: “Some of these performances are scheduled to take place in Tehran's City Theater.”

In the international section of the festival, seven performances were staged by troupes from Turkey, Georgia, Mexico, Armenia, Peru and Brazil.

“Treasure Island” by Brazilian director Fábio Superbi was among the puppet shows.

Renowned Georgian puppeteer Elene Matskhonashvili attended the festival with the biographical plays “Pirosmani” and “Niko Nikoladze”.

The lineup also included “The Magic Lamp” by Cengiz Özek from Turkey.

Peruvian directors Ines Pasic and Hugo Suárez staged “Body Rhapsody”.

“Birds Are Eternal” by Antonio Camacho Oropeza from Mexico and “Swan Lake” by Samson Movsesyan from Armenia were also among the plays.

Photo: A winner holds an award on stage at the closing ceremony of the 19th Mobarak Puppet Theater Festival on July 9, 2023.

