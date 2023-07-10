Netanyahu’s dilemma on both fronts

TEHRAN - The cabinet of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has failed to distract its domestic audience by invading Jenin earlier this week as tens of thousands of Israelis poured into the streets on Sunday in the occupied Palestinian territories for the 27th week in a row since January.

Israeli media have said it was one of the biggest demonstrations against Netanyahu’s cabinet measures to overhaul the judiciary, with organizers saying up to 180,000 turned out to demonstrate in Tel Aviv keeping up the pressure on the regime’s leaders.

Footage shows clashes between police and protesters, water cannon being used to disperse rallies and police vehicles blocking roads. Other footage shows the large presence of police officers, protesters being detained and security forces blocking protesters from crossing toward several routes. The protesters can be heard chanting "SHAME" in Hebrew.

The crowds were far larger than in previous weeks as Netanyahu's fascist coalition looks to renew its push to overhaul the Israeli “judicial system”.

"We must act against what the Netanyahu government is doing… and to the Israeli dream," historian Yuval Noah Harari told the rally.

"If the Netanyahu government does not stop, it will soon learn what happens when we get angry," he added.

Nira, a 59-year-old physiotherapist who preferred not to give her last name, told the AFP news agency, "If this law passes we will not be able to live as we wish. I'm not at peace right now about our future here."

Amit Lev, 40, a tech executive, said, "If we don't stop what is happening now, there'll be no going back."

She is just one of the droves of settlers that reports say are leaving the occupied Palestinian territories over Netanyahu’s judicial plans on one hand and the rise in Palestinian retaliatory operations on the other.

Experts say this is leading to brain drain inside the entity.

After unsuccessful talks with the opposition following Netanyahu's late March announcement of a "pause" to allow for negotiations, the Israel cabinet is now going on the offensive once again this week.

Monday was to see the first reading of a bill at the Knesset aimed at excluding the judiciary's right to rule on the cabinet’s decisions.

Protesters were planning to converge on Israel's main airport on Monday while a day of protests is being planned for Tuesday. This comes as one of Israel's largest shopping-center chains has threatened a one-day shutdown if the Knesset votes for the legislation.

Announcing the plan to shut down all 24 of its malls on Tuesday, Big Shopping Centers branded the bill, if it passes first Knesset reading, a "serious step on the way to clearly illegal governmental corruption, and another step on the way to dictatorship".

"Such legislation would be a fatal blow to Israel's business and economic certainty and would directly and immediately endanger our existence as a leading company in Israel," it added in an open letter.

Shares of Big, which earned a net 130 million shekels ($35 million) in the first quarter, tanked 3.1%. Cabinet minister Itamar Ben-Gvir said he would boycott Big unless it withdrew what he said was political "bullying" by a business.

The problems within the entity have stirred fears for Israel's slowly diminishing economy.

TheMarker financial news site has estimated a loss to the Israeli economy of some 150 billion shekels ($41 billion), citing weaker shares and the shekel, and higher inflation as a result of a more than five percent drop in the shekel versus the dollar that has helped to fuel inflation and overall cost of living.

Netanyahu has signaled his impatience with the disruptions being caused by the increasing number of demonstrations by summoning his attorney-general on Sunday for a cabinet meeting to discuss police counter-measures against the rallies.

Last Wednesday, Tel Aviv's outgoing police commander Ami Eshed revealed he had been encountered by members of Netanyahu's cabinet whom he said wanted excessive force used against the demonstrations.

In essence, the Israeli judiciary has done nothing for the Palestinians as it has historically backed all the regime’s war crimes in the occupied West Bank and the besieged Gaza Strip.

This is all about Netanyahu and some of his cabinet ministers. Netanyahu himself is on trial for corruption charges. Other cabinet ministers are also facing trial or want to take new measures to ethnically cleanse the Palestinians in the occupied West Bank.

For instance, far-right cabinet minister Ben-Gvir has changed a decades-long rule by allowing Israeli settlers who shoot Palestinian to retain their firearms. Israeli forces had previously seized the guns of settlers squatting on illegal Israeli settlements if they shot Palestinians in the occupied West Bank.

Netanyahu’s main goal at diverting attention from the domestic crisis he is facing is the ongoing raids in the occupied West Bank.

Recently, the regime waged a large-scale ground and air offensive involving 2,000 Israeli special forces in the West Bank city of Jenin and its adjacent refugee camp. The forces sent to Jenin were supported by Apache helicopters, drones, heavily armored military vehicles and snipers stationed on roof tops.

Despite being armed with heavy weaponry, the Israeli troops faced stiff resistance and the two-day offensive was called off.

12 Palestinians were killed and over 140 injured, many of women and children. Invaders also caused large-scale destruction to the refugee camp.

Netanyahu’s brutality in Jenin has failed to divert attention from his own domestic woes. Instead, the regime finds itself more isolated on the international area, with the exception of its staunchest allies in the U.S. and Europe, who okayed the war crimes committed in Jenin.

The United Nations has refused to retract its condemnation of Israel over the Jenin military offensive.

The regime’s ambassador to the UN called on Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to retract his condemnation for Israel’s excessive use of force in Jenin.

UN deputy spokesperson Farhan Haq said Guterres conveyed his views on Thursday “and he stands by those views.”

Guterres, angered by the impact of the Israeli airstrikes and brutal attack on the Jenin refugee camp, said the operation left more than 100 civilians casualties, uprooted thousands of residents, damaged schools and hospitals, and disrupted water and electricity networks. He also denounced Israel for preventing the injured from getting medical care and humanitarian workers from reaching everyone in need.

“I strongly condemn all acts of violence against civilians, including acts of terror,” Guterres told reporters.

Asked whether this condemnation applied to Israel, he replied: “It applies to all use of excessive force, and obviously in this situation, there was an excessive force used by Israeli forces.”

Farhan Haq, the UN deputy spokesperson, reiterated that Guterres “clearly condemns all of the violence ... in the occupied Palestinian territories, regardless of who is the perpetrator.”

The UN Security Council discussed Israel’s military operation in Jenin behind closed doors Friday at the request of the United Arab Emirates and received a briefing from Assistant Secretary-General Khaled Khiari.

Despite the brutality of the Israeli invasion in Jenin, the Security Council took no action with the U.S. once again backing its destabilizing proxy in West Asia.

