TEHRAN – Iran international winger Ali Gholizadeh officially joined Polish football club Lech Poznan on Tuesday.

The 27-year-old player has joined Lech Poznan from Belgian side Charleroi.

Gholizadeh has most recently played in Turkish football club Kasımpaşa on loan.

He played 143 games for Charleroi and scored 23 goals for the team.

Gholizadeh represented Iran in the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.