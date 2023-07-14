Havva intl. film festival wraps up
July 14, 2023 - 19:13
TEHRAN –The first edition of Iran’s Havva International Film Festival came to an end on Friday.
The festival showcased a diverse collection of nearly 80 films, presented at both national and international sections, being screened across 13 provinces throughout the country.
The main objective of the three-day event was to highlight the significance of women in society and the powerful impact that families have within the social fabric.
ABU/
Leave a Comment