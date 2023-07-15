TEDPIX loses 500 points on Saturday

TEHRAN- TEDPIX, the main index of the Tehran Stock Exchange (TSE), dropped 513 points to 2.07 million on Saturday, which is the first day of the Iranian calendar week.

As reported, over 13.071 billion securities worth 85.744 trillion rials (about $175 million) were traded at the TSE.

TSE is one of the four Iranian stock exchanges, and the most important one. The other three ones are Iran Mercantile Exchange (IME), Iran Energy Exchange (IRENEX), and Iran’s over-the-counter (OTC) market, known as Iran Fara Bourse (IFB).

MA