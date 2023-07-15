Croatia envoy, Iran’s culture minister meet

TEHRAN – Croatian Ambassador to Tehran Drago Štambuk met Iran’s Minister of Culture and Islamic Guidance, Mohammad-Mehdi Esmaeili, in his office in Tehran on Wednesday to discuss the expansion of cultural ties.

“Given the friendly nature of our relationship with Croatia and the strong cultural ties between our nations, we warmly embrace the opportunity for collaborative cultural and artistic endeavors between Iran and Croatia,” Esmaeili said.

The Iranian people hold a positive perception of Croatia, and the government along with the culture ministry are enthusiastic about fostering stronger cultural and artistic ties, he added.

The ministry is well-prepared to enhance cultural relations and carry out various projects in this field in both countries, he noted.

For his part, Štambuk said that Croatia and Iran enjoy a remarkably strong bond on a cultural level.

“There is a prevalent belief among Croatian intellectuals that our people have deep-rooted connections to Iran,” he added.

“This theory holds great significance and resonates strongly within our society,” he mentioned.

