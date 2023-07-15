Behnam Yakhchali joins Gladiators Treves

TEHRAN – Iran international guard Behnam Yakhchali joined German basketball club Gladiators Treves.

Yakhchali, 28, has penned a two-year deal with second-tier Gladiators Treves.

Yakhchali has already played in German teams Rostock (ProA) and Mitteldeutsche BC (BBL).

He currently is preparing with the Iran national team for the 2023 World Cup, where they will face Brazil, Spain and Ivory Coast.

He was Iran's most important player in the World Cup qualifying with 24.3 points, 5.5 rebounds and 3 assists per game and will also captain his colors against the Philippines, Japan and Indonesia.

“Behnam is an extremely talented player with tremendous experience at both club and international levels. I've seen him many times over the past two years. He is a great addition to our team. His skills and experience will help us. We are very happy that Behnam is coming to our team," Gladiators head coach Don Beck said in an interview with the club’s website.