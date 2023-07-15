World Kebab Day: all you need to know about their rich flavors

TEHRAN - Kebab Day is an exciting occasion celebrated worldwide to honor and indulge in the rich flavors and cultural heritage of the smoked dish, whose origins can be traced back to ancient times when skewered meat was cooked over open fires.

A wide variety of Kebabs have evolved over centuries, with each region adding its unique spices and cooking techniques to create an array of flavors and styles. Since they were popular in Iran, India and Turkey, kebabs have been around for a very long time in history.

Every year, World Kebab Day is celebrated on the second Friday of July to celebrate this dish. This year, the occasion falls on July 14. A top way to celebrate World Kebab Day is to invite your loved ones over and serve them kebabs while having a conversation and skewers ready.

This year, “Celebrating Global Kebab Traditions” has been selected as the focal theme for the day aimed at highlighting the diverse and vibrant culinary traditions associated with kebabs worldwide.

Experts say the occasion honors the cultural significance of kebabs and their contribution to global cuisine. In fact, it serves as an opportunity to acknowledge the craftsmanship and culinary heritage behind them.

Furthermore, Kebab Day promotes cultural diversity and encourages individuals to explore different cuisines, fostering a sense of unity through food.

Kebabs can be prepared at home for a barbecue with your family or eaten in a restaurant at any time. It is a popular dish among non-vegetarian food lovers. The tender non-vegetable parts are marinated in a variety of spices for several hours to soak up the flavors, then skewered and smoked over an open fire.

Here are some of the most renowned Kebab varieties that are cooked in Iran:

Kabab-e Koobideh: Koobideh is Iran’s signature Kebab and the most famous of them all. It is made from ground lamb, beef, or chicken mixed with chopped onions.

Koobideh refers to the style that which meat was prepared, originally placed on a flat stone (precisely a black flat stone) and smashed by a wooden mallet.

Joojeh Kabab: Chicken Kebab is barbecued chicken with olive oil, tomatoes, and saffron.

This kind of kebab is easily prepared and thus among the most favorite of Iranian people.

Kabab-e Barg: Barg is, in fact, barbecued lamb, chicken, or beef kebab dish. The main ingredients of Kebab-e Barg are fillets of beef tenderloin, lamb shank, onions, saffron, olive oil, and mild spices.

Shishlik or Shish Kebab: Shishlik, meaning skewered meat, is originally made of lamb chops and is popular in many countries.

In Iran, it is grilled meat with bones, previously marinated in onion, olive oil, and saffron.

Kabab-e Torsh (sour): Torsh kebab (sour kebab) is a traditional kebab from Gilan province in Iran. It is made with beef –usually sirloin or tenderloin– marinated in a paste made of crushed walnuts, pomegranate juice or paste, chopped parsley, olive oil, and crushed garlic.

Kabab-e Soltani: The combination of two skewers of Kebab Barg and Kebab Koobideh is typically called soltani, meaning King’s kebab.

Kabab-e Bakhtiari: Bakhtiari Kebab is a combination of chicken kebab and kebab served either with Persian rice or traditional bread.

Chenjeh: Chenjeh Kenab is pure meat and very similar to western steaks. However, unlike most Iranian Kebabs, onion is not used in preparation.

Chenjeh (meat chops) is usually made from sheep meat when it’s still soft and fresh. It is one of the most delicious Persian kebabs that is usually served in special ceremonies and occasions, like wedding parties.

AFM