Pakistan army chief meets Iranian military chief 

TEHRAN - Syed Asim Munir, the chief of Pakistan’s Army, arrived in Iran on Saturday and met with General Mohammad Bagheri, the chief of joint staff of Iran’s armed forces.

The meeting was held with the aim of developing military, educational, defense and security cooperation, according to Fars News.

In the meeting, Bagheri mentioned the historical background of two neighboring countries as the basis for the expansion of bilateral relations and cooperation in various fields.

He also pointed to the importance of developing military relations between the two countries and emphasized increasing educational interactions and common defense and security relations between the two countries at the regional level.

In this meeting, General Bagheri welcomed the Pakistan Army chief, saying, “I hope this trip will bring valuable results and become the basis for effective decisions.”



Bagheri added, “Your Excellency's experience in the armed forces of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan is very positive and favorable, and we are sure that with the brotherly approach that exists between the two countries, the level of interaction between the two countries will be significantly improved during the period of Your Excellency's tenure.”

The Iranian general underlined the need for regional security to be ensured by the countries of the region. Bagheri discussed bilateral issues of defense, military and security and further stressed turning the common borders of the two countries into economic borders as the first priority of the two countries.

The Pakistan Army commander is also expected to meet with other officials of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

The meeting comes after several incidents at the Pakistan-Iran border. The Iranian province of Sistan-Baluchistan, which borders Pakistan, has witnessed server cross-border attacks in recent weeks.

Also, Iran and Pakistan are cementing their military and economic cooperation. In late June, the head of the Iranian military delegation joined the graduation ceremony and parade of the Pakistan Navy.

Rear Admiral Arya Shafqat Rudsari, the commander of the Imam Khomeini Naval University of Noshahr who headed the Iranian military delegation, attended the Pakistani Navy’s graduation ceremony and parade.

Shafqat Rudsari also discussed ways to increase educational collaboration between the two nations with Rear Admiral Mohammad Khalid, commander of the Pakistan Naval Academy.

Both parties emphasized collaboration in education, student exchange, and collective effort of naval delegations during the meeting.

The commander of the Pakistan Navy Academy praised the Iranian military delegation’s attendance at the parade and graduation ceremony of navy officers.

He characterized it as evidence of the strong ties that bind the two nations together and of their shared dedication to upholding maritime security and stability.

