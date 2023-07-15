Tel Aviv, the engine of discord in Baku-Tehran relations

In a note, Shargh discussed the anti-Iran approach followed jointly by Israel and Baku following the recent visit by the Israeli war minister to Baku.

It wrote: While Iran's foreign policy is premised on de-escalation with the countries of the region and even the West, Baku-Tehran relations are still on the path of tension from the Azerbaijani side. In the midst of such a situation, Israel undoubtedly acts as an engine of disunion between Azerbaijan and Iran.

According to experts, every time Iran and Azerbaijan are on the path of de-escalation, interaction and improvement of relations, Israel, by inventing some bogus claims and a trip by one of its officials, reinjects tension into the relations between Tehran and Baku. By strengthening political, diplomatic, military, security, defense, economic, and commercial relations, as well as intensifying cultural and media relations, Israel is trying to use Azerbaijan as a strategic leverage similar to the role of Lebanon to monitor and pressure Iran. According to experts, the weapons that Israel has sold to Baku are not for confrontation with Armenia, but the ultimate goal is to turn Azerbaijan into an arms depot for anti-Iran purposes, similar to the role and position of Lebanon in the north of the occupied territories.



Siasat-e-Rooz: Tehran-Moscow unity essential in face of NATO dangerous scenario for Caucasus

In an analysis Siasat-e-Rooz wrote: Changes in the region show the carefully planned project of NATO against the two countries of Iran and Russia, which makes the convergence of the parties in the Caucasus even more imperative. The Republic of Azerbaijan, with the behind-the scenes-support of NATO and the West, is seeking to dominate parts of Armenia's territory, which practically challenges the geopolitics of the region, and the end result would be surrounding Iran, Russia, and finally China, which would result in many negative consequences. Unfortunately, the serious problems and complications of the conflict in Ukraine have caused the Caucasus region to be neglected to some extent.

With the least neglect the Caucasus will turn into a scene of conflict and competition between the U.S., Israel, Europe and their agents, which will endanger the interests of Russia and Iran. They will intensify tensions in the sensitive region of the South Caucasus and destabilize the security of the entire region. They will not limit themselves to the South Caucasus and try to find a foothold in the North Caucasus and most importantly the Caspian Sea and its surrounding countries. The Caspian Sea belongs only to the littoral countries and no one must be allowed to find a foothold in this very important sea.

Vatan-e-Emrooz: Italian reception of terrorism

In a note, Vatan-e-Emrooz addressed Italy's invitation to Maryam Rajavi, the leader of the terrorist MKO group, and said: Supporting and hosting the Iranian opposition and cooperating with the Mojahedin-e-Khalq Organization (MKO) has been the anti-Iran policy of Western countries in the last few years.

Months have passed since the end of last year's riots, and the main supporters of the current chaos and terror in Iran, including the United States and France, have stopped supporting the opposition groups, at least for now, due to the failure of Iran's sabotage project, but it seems that Italy is still doubtful that the sabotage project has failed several times. Italy is at the beginning of the path of supporting and interacting with the Hypocrites, that neither America nor European countries will accept the risk of supporting them. Basically, the actions of the Italian parliament regarding open interference in Iran's internal affairs in the world of diplomacy and foreign policy are interpreted as open hostility and direct action against the national security of a country. So Italy must accept the possible consequences of its reckless behavior.



Iran: The West's attempt to maintain power by distorting the news

The Iran newspaper analyzed the Western media campaign against President Ebrahim Raisi’s tour of three African states of Kenya, Uganda and Zimbabwe.

In an opinion piece, it word: Limiting and depriving the country of the opportunity to diversify its relations in addition to reducing its political and economic maneuvers is desirable for America and Europe. Raisi's trip to Africa caused the Westerners to play down the importance of the visit through propaganda and media warfare in order to keep Africa exclusively for themselves. Analysis of the content of Persian-language media affiliated with the West in the week leading to the president's trip to Africa shows that their focus was on presenting the relationship between Iran and Africa as a "cost for Iran and a profit for Africa".

From the beginning of his presidency, Raisi has been seeking to diversify import of basic goods; for this purpose, joint plans have been launched with different countries and this strategy was followed during the Africa trip. In contrast to this strategy, these media outlets resorted to distortion of the visit with the purpose of creating an Afrophobia and repulsion among the Iranian society and present a false narrative in order to make the country's foreign relations hostage to the will of a few bullying countries.