Realizing 7th NDP economic goal requires $160b of annual investment

TEHRAN – A former deputy at Iranian Finance and Economic Affairs Ministry has said the country requires $160 billion of foreign and domestic investment every year to realize the economic growth goal of eight percent set for the seventh National Development Plan (2022-2026).

“To achieve eight percent economic growth, we need 60 billion dollars of foreign investment and 100 billion dollars of domestic investment every year,” Hadi Ghavami told Fars News Agency.

EF/MA