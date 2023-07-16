Chinese envoy says Beijing backs Iran’s bid to join BRICS

TEHRAN- Chang Hua, China’s ambassador to Tehran, has emphasized Beijing’s support for Iran’s aspirations to join the BRICS economic alliance that includes Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa.

Speaking with ISNA news agency on Saturday, he said that “China maintains positive relationship with all countries in the region. Last year, Chinese President Xi Jinping visited Saudi Arabia, and earlier this year, Iran’s president also visited China.”

“The presidents of Iran, China, and Saudi Arabia engaged in discussions on regional peace and security. Both Iran and Saudi Arabia expressed their commitment to restoring bilateral relations and ensuring peace and stability in the region, a stance that China welcomes,” Chang further noted.

On the deal that China brokered between Iran and Saudi Arabia in March, the ambassador said, “We view this as a success in promoting peace and dialogue.”

Ambassador Chang also emphasized Xi’s proposal for a global security initiative, highlighting the need for conflict resolution via diplomacy.

“The resumption of diplomatic relations between Iran and Saudi Arabia is regarded as a successful example of this global security endeavor. Following this move, China is dedicated to improving regional peace and stability,” he added.

The ambassador also said, “Certainly, China supports Iran’s membership in the BRICS organization. President Xi Jinping invited Iran’s president to participate in the High Development Dialogue last year. Although the agreement of other BRICS members is necessary, we support Iran’s aspiration to join the organization.”

On September 20, 2006, the first BRICS ministerial meeting was held in response to a suggestion made by Russian President Vladimir Putin during a UN General Assembly session in New York.