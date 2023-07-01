Russian FM says SCO will accept Iran’s full membership July 4

TEHRAN- Iran will formally become a full member of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) on July 4, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov announced on Friday.

Speaking at the opening of a SCO center in Moscow, Lavrov declared, “The full membership of Iran will be approved at the meeting of heads of state on July 4.”

Although Iran originally requested to join the alliance 15 years ago, it wasn’t granted membership until 2021.

The SCO, which has its headquarters in China, is a diplomatic organization with eight members: Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Russia, India, and Pakistan.

The group was founded in 2001, and its members seek to address shared security challenges, cooperate militarily, and advance internal trade.

In March 2022, Iran and the group formally began the procedure for Teheran’s membership.

Iran committed to joining the SCO by signing a memorandum of understanding in September of that same year. A month later, the Iranian parliament gave its approval for the nation to join the bloc.

A month later, the Iranian parliament approved the country’s accession to the bloc.

On July 4, the meeting will be held virtually in New Delhi.

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi emphasized the importance of the SCO on March 7 in order to promote global cooperation and counter unilateralism.

Raisi stated that the SCO member nations had access to “considerable manpower,” “rich resources,” and “vast geographical expanse” when speaking with SCO Secretary-General Zhang Ming in Tehran.

“This has created extraordinary capacities for the organization that it can use to effectively confront unilateralism and play an effective role in creating regional and international convergence,” he continued.

According to Zhang, who praised Tehran’s ties to other SCO members, “We are certain that, given its rich civilizational and historical background, Iran can serve as an active and productive member in expanding the Shanghai Cooperation Organization’s field of action and strength.”

In May, China’s SCO National Coordinator, Zhang Haizhou, said that more and more countries are applying to join the SCO family.

Speaking to media persons from countries member to the SCO, Zhang welcomed journalists on behalf of the Department of European-Central Asian Affairs at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the People’s Republic of China.

Zhang explained that the goals of the SCO are as follows: firstly, to step into a new stage with unity and mutual trust; secondly, to reach a new level of security cooperation; thirdly, to enter into a new stage of opening-up; fourthly, to make achievements in cultural and people-to-people exchanges; fifthly, to confirm the trend of democracy in a multi-polar world.

Iran has recently taken part in a vigorous diplomatic drive across the world, deepening friendships with neighbors and partners in various regions, particularly Latin America.

Tehran has also asked to join the BRICS group, which also includes Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa.