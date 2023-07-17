“Barmy Barney the Barn Owl” comes to Iranian bookstores

TEHRAN –English writer Ann Jungman’s children book “Barmy Barney the Barn Owl” has recently been published in Persian.

Kgoo is the publisher of the book translated by Masoumeh Navazani.

Originally published in 2013, the book is about the barn owls, who have lived in the barn at Hoden Farm for as long as anyone can remember. But times are changing and developers are eyeing the barn. Grandma Millicent and Aunt Em have already been made homeless. So when Barney realizes it might happen to them, he is determined to do something for his family. Barney is a clever little owl, but it remains uncertain whether he possesses the necessary skills to rescue the family home.

Ann Jungman was born in London, of German Jewish refugees. Before becoming an author, Ann trained as a lawyer and taught at a primary school. She has published over a hundred books including the “Vlad the Drac” series, “The Most Magnificent Mosque” and “Sasha and the Wolf”.

