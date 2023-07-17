Israeli FM openly expresses his angst over Raisi Africa tour

TEHRAN - The Zionist regime’s foreign minister Eli Cohen met on Sunday with a number of African officials in Nairobi, the Kenyan capital.

Cohen’s visit to East African country came immediately after Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi took a three-nation tour of Africa, among them Kenya. The visit was aimed at forging new alliances in the rapidly changing events in the world.

His office said the visit was intended to boost ties with Africa amid “the Iranian attempt to expand its activities on the continent”.

Hebrew-language media reported on Monday morning that Cohen met with the leader of an unnamed African county that does not have diplomatic relations with Israel.

The meeting took place on the condition that the official and the country would not be named, Ynet reported.

The Foreign Ministry told Ynet that Israel was engaged in “normalization contacts with several African countries including Niger, Mali and Mauritania.”

Cohen also said his diplomatic visit to Nairobi was “of regional and strategic importance against the background of Iran’s attempts to expand its influence on the continent.”

Meir Ben Shabbat, who was Israel’s security advisor from 2017 to 2021, also wrote an article in the Israel Hayom newspaper saying, “While the U.S. sleeps, Iran is making inroads in Africa.” Ben Shabbat also claimed that the Iranian president’s trip must be seen as part of a larger push to “influence the new world order, and create a multilateral system that will serve as a counterweight.”

Iran has stepped up its diplomacy in recent months to reduce the effects of sanctions reimposed since the 2018 withdrawal of the United States from a painstakingly negotiated nuclear deal.

The three-day trip, which included Kenya, Uganda and Zimbabwe, was the first by an Iranian president to Africa in 11 years. Raisi led a delegation that included Iran’s foreign minister, other government officials, as well as senior businesspeople.

Africa is a “continent of opportunities” and a great platform for Iranian products, Raisi told journalists in a briefing on July 12.

Iran’s president specifically mentioned Africa’s mineral resources and Iran’s petrochemical experience.

Kenyan President William Ruto called Iran a “critical strategic partner” and “global innovation powerhouse.”

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi (L) attends a press conference alongside Kenyan President William Ruto (R) at the State House in Nairobi on July 12, 2023. (AFP)



