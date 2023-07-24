Presence of external forces complicates regional problems: Raisi

TEHRAN- Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi has said that the presence of external forces can exacerbate certain regional problems, reiterating that Tehran will never accept any geopolitical changes.

In a meeting with the visiting Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan on Monday in Tehran, Raisi also said Iran supports the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all the countries in the region.

President Raisi went on to say that Tehran backs the peace talks between Armenia and Azerbaijan, hoping that such talks would fully establish and strengthen peace, security and peace in the region.

Raisi also emphasized the importance of improving the level of relations between Iran and Armenia, saying, “Iran does not consider any obstacle to the development of relations with Armenia.”

Mirzoyan, for his part, appreciated Iran’s positions regarding the developments in the Caucasus region.

He also noted that Armenia will never become a platform for anti-Iran moves and always emphasizes the promotion of regional security and peace.

The top Arminian diplomat described ties with Iran as substantial for his country and underscored leveling up diplomatic interactions between the two countries.

Iran FM hails dialogue between Armenia and Azerbaijan

Arriving in Tehran on Monday morning, Mirzoyan also discussed a variety of issues with his Iranian counterpart Hossein Amir Abdollahian.

After their meeting, they held a joint presser in which they briefed reporters about their talks.

At the presser, Amir Abdollahian said good steps have been taken in recent years to boost Iran-Armenia ties but there is still more potential to strengthen relations. He said that Iran is working to raise trade ties between the two neighbors up to $1 billion.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Amir Abdollahian said the Caucasus should not be turned into a battleground for major powers.

He cautioned that peace in the Caucasus would be postponed if the region is turned into a venue for rivalry between outside powers.

“We believe that the age of war-based order is over and now is the time for peace-based order in the Caucasus region” the top Iranian diplomat pointed out.

Amir Abdollahian stressed that unfortunately, some foreign players are looking for alignments and for taking advantage of the situation in the region.

He emphasized that Iran appreciates the so-called 3+3 dialogue format between regional countries and that Tehran will continue its efforts to host a summit attended by Armenia and Azerbaijan.

Mirzoyan also described Iran as a unique friend for Armenia.

The top Armenian diplomat said he had extended an invitation to President Raisi to visit Yerevan again.

“Collective cooperation vital for regional peace”

In a phone call with his Kuwaiti counterpart Salem Abdullah Al-Jaber Al-Sabah on Sunday, Amir Abdollahian also stressed that regional collaboration among the states will ensure peace, stability, and advancement without the intervention of foreigners.

Amir Abdollahian also denounced the desecration of the Quran in Sweden and Denmark.

The two top diplomats emphasized the necessity for Muslim nations to take a strong position to denounce and stop such heinous acts.

Amir Abdollahian also praised Kuwait for denouncing the disrespect to the Quran in the two European nations and demanded an urgent gathering of the OIC foreign ministers to convey a clear message and denounce the profanation of Islamic sanctities.

In addition, the senior Iranian diplomat emphasized the positive relations between Iran and Kuwait, stating, “We believe that in light of regional cooperation, we can have peace, stability, and progress in the region without the presence of foreigners.”

For his part, the Kuwaiti foreign minister welcomed Amir Abdollahian’s proposal for an urgent OIC meeting and stated that his country vehemently rejects any disrespect to the Quran and Islamic sanctities.

The two parties then discussed issues of shared interest.