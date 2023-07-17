Iran's achievements irritate Zionists and Westerners

Kayhan addressed Israel’s concerns and the reaction of the pro-Western countrymen regarding President Ebrahim Raisi's trip to Africa.

It said: In response to this trip, statements were made by political officials and Western and international analysts that indicate the importance of this strategic trip and the concern and anger of the countries hostile to Iran. For example, the former national security advisor of the Zionist regime, Meir Ben Shabbat, in an article on the Israel Hayom website, while acknowledging Iran's diplomatic achievements and the country’s efforts to strengthen its position in Africa, wrote: Iran is trying to add more countries to the anti-American camp, and it is the key to the formation of this bloc. In fact, the real goal of these efforts is to offset the effect of Western sanctions and to open new opportunities to improve the country's economy. Along with the foreign enemies, those who one day encouraged America and Europe to intensify sanctions against Iran and the next day adopted the “begging diplomacy”, chanted the slogan of lifting sanctions, are angry with this strategic trip and any other action that will lead to the neutralization of anti-Iran sanctions.

Iran: Strategy of turning ‘security’ borders to ‘safe and economic’ borders

In a commentary, the Iran newspaper analyzed the visit of General Seyed Asim Munir, the commander of the Pakistani army, to Tehran. It wrote: In the meeting that Asim Munir had with high-ranking officials of the country, especially Raisi, a good opportunity was provided to pursue the strategy of solving security challenges in order to implement the economic goals of Iran and Pakistan. The idea of cross-border cooperation by the president is to turn the common borders with Pakistan (which is sometimes used by hooligans to commits acts of terror) into economic opportunities. It seems that cooperation among the high-ranking military officials of the two countries and implementation of joint economic projects, such as establishing border markets and transferring electricity from Iran to Pakistan, have pushed Tehran and Islamabad toward a new stage of strategic partnership.

Arman-e-Melli: Americans’ attitude toward the strategy of security

Arman-e-Melli wrote in an analysis: America, as the most important Western power, has a special strategy for issues in different parts of the world. It is based on this strategy that it has somehow controlled the events in every part of the world or has tried to influence them. Two of the most recent developments, and perhaps the most important ones, are the JCPOA and the Ukraine war. In the JCPOA issue, after decades of efforts, Americans concluded that Iran cannot be sidelined or controlled and monitored. Therefore, they decided to get along with Iran in the form of an international agreement with the aim of containing Iran. Moreover, when America and its regional ally Israel repeatedly talk about a military approach to counter Iran's nuclear program, it shows that their strategy against Iran is a military one. Therefore, if this policy is adopted by the U.S. and Israel, all aspects of Iran's power, including the nuclear issue, should be a power-oriented and defense-oriented.

Siasat-e-Rooz: Iran is Israel's nightmare

In a note, Siasat-e-Rooz discussed the Zionists' reaction to Iran's foreign policy. The paper wrote: Considering the expansion of Iran's relations in the region, the Eastern world, Latin America and Africa, as well as the positive developments in the resumption of relations between Egypt and Iran, the sensitivity of the Israelis has increased about Iran. Israelis' assessment of the positive atmosphere between Iran and Egypt is that their negotiations are not due to economic need, but to open a new page in their relations. Also, the influence of Iran in Africa is that Tehran is seeking to reduce the impact of American sanctions against itself and wants to have new options to improve its economic situation. Iran is trying to help a broader strategic goal, which is to influence the foundation of the new world order and make a multipolar system that can create balance and reduce the influence of America and the West. So this issue will have many security and strategic challenges for Israel.

