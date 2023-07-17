Direct out of Hospital 

Few days after his dismissal from the hospital and the contradictive reports regarding his health, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu appeared in a cabinet meeting, tried to address some of the most important issues in hand, including but not limited to the increasing demonstrations all over the Occupied Palestine for the several past months.

After assuring the cabinet members that “Israel will always remain a democracy!”, Netanyahu addressed the army in an unprecedented tone, called the army “the side which answers to the other side”. “The refusal from the military service in the army stands against democracy and the security of Israelis.

This destroys our restraining power in eyes of our enemy; enemy which can be easily tempted to act against us”, Netanyahu continued. In comments which were considered by many as an indirect referral to a “coup d’état”, Israeli prime minister said, “it’s not possible to have a group inside the army which threatens the elected government that if their requests are not fulfilled, they will reduce the security level”.

Notable in this meeting was also the fact the Netanyahu didn’t say a single word about the trip of Zionist Regime’s president to the United States. A few hours after the cabinet meeting, Israel’s union of health and medical services announced its preparations for a total shut down in Israel’s health system during the coming week.

The union declared hours-long strikes in response to the government’s refusal to cease the judicial reforms, with the exception of emergency cases. Amongst the tense mass of news about the controversial judicial reforms and consequently the demonstrations crushing the establishment, an Israeli media reported today about a police volunteer officer who was fired from his job after signing a petition against the judicial reforms. The news triggered anger inside the opposite movement and provoked reactions.



Trains Stopped Working in Parts of the Occupied Palestine



As the repeating malfunctions especially in the electrical systems of the Israeli railways continue to surge, the company in charge of the railway transportation announced today that due to the same problem, the transportation will be halted in multiple directions, including some intercity lines. Delayed schedules confused the passengers and created hundred-meter-long lines in many stations. The problem was temporarily solved after seven hours.

