Top Iranian general says enemies are getting weaker 

TEHRAN- Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces Major General Mohammad Baqeri says Iran is getting stronger while its enemies have begun to wilt and are only getting weaker by day.

Baqeri made the remarks on Tuesday while visiting some of the Iranian revolutionary guard corps’ units in northwestern Iran.

The general said Iran has only displayed a small part of its military capabilities and warned that the country’s armed forces are fully ready to strike at aggressors any moment. He added that the Iranian army and the IRGC are carrying out air defense maneuvers at the highest level.

Baqeri also underscored the importance of maintaining military readiness while pointing how the enemies seek to cross any line to reach their goals.

The only thing standing in the way of the aggressors’ heinous crimes is Iran’s military deterrence and its armed forces’ devotion in protecting their country and people, the military chief noted.

Lastly the general said the stability of the Islamic Republic bodes well for the country’s prosperous future, expressing hope Iran can make use of its expansive military capabilities to keep flourishing in different areas in the coming years.



