No country able to threaten Iran that enjoys great deterrence power: minister 

TEHRAN – Defense Minister Mohammad Reza Ashtiani on Wednesday reacted to the U.S. plan to deploy a new destroyer as well as F-35 and F-16 fighter jets in the Persian Gulf, saying Iran has reached a degree of military capability that no country can threaten it.

“The United States seeks its own goals, but the Islamic Republic of Iran is at a stage of power and capability that no one can threaten it,” Ashtiani told reporters after a cabinet meeting.

Pointing to the remarks of Armed Forces Chief of Staff Mohammad Baqeri about Iran’s deterrence power, the minister said “we have passed this stage and now we are a player in the region and the world” and these capabilities are a proof that Iran is on the road to “progress and development”.

Major General Mohammad Baqeri said on Tuesday that the enemies have dropped the military option rhetoric against Iran in recent years owing to the Islamic Republic’s “sustainable deterrence.”

“The enemy stopped talking about the military option [against Iran] for years,” Baqeri said.

“Iran is global drone power”

Minister Ashtiani also said Iran is a “drone power” in the world.

When asked which countries Iran mostly likes to sell drones, the defense chief said, “We don’t focus on a particular country because we are a drone power in the world.”

He also said all Iranian drones are of high quality and they have won the attention of global customers.

The minister went on to say that almost all countries are seeking to promote their defense power through unmanned aerial vehicles (UAE).

Elsewhere in his remarks, Ashtiani said drone are used for military purposes, reconnaissance, agriculture, industry and services.