I Think You Don’t Understand

After a phone call to the Israeli Prime Minister, the president of the United States realized that the guy on the other side might have misunderstood the real point of making such call while the president of Zionist Regime is in America.

So, Biden arranged an interview to mention the issues he either forgot to convey, or was not clear enough. Biden was interview by The New York Times’ commentator Tom Freedman on Tuesday and sent a clear message, as an Israeli media puts it, to the Israeli PM: stop the judicial reforms and do not proceed without a comprehensive consent. “Biden had this interview arranged aiming to modify the message he had sent to Netanyahu in a phone call earlier before the meeting between Biden and Hertzog. The White House believed that the message was not transferred by the phone call clear enough”, the Israeli media said. After the interview, different Israeli outlets picked different angles of the interview, but the common denominator was the U.S.’s concerns regarding the ongoing undesirable situation within the structure of the Zionist Regime. One Israeli media claimed that Biden’s administration is gravely worried about instability of Israel and its future: “Biden’s message to Netanyahu was to stop the reforms immediately because the progress will probably inflict an unprecedented damage to the democracy in Israel, and consequently, to the relations between Israel and the United States.”

Tough Days Ahead: Empty Battlefield

An Israeli newspaper published a report on Wednesday, disclosed the information about a “tough meeting” which was held in the Israeli air force headquarters on Sunday where the issue of continuing refusals was discussed. The newspaper exposed the attendees of the meeting, called the “50 of the air force’s reserve pilots, some of the were the most senior ones”, but did not disclose any names. According to the newspaper, “they faced the commander of the air force and warned him that the battlefield might be evacuated”. “One of the senior officers told the commander: the threat is real. People are not willing to come to the reserve units. You should wake the Prime Minister up”, the newspaper claimed. According to the outlet, these high-ranking officers are in charge of commanding the air force during the actual battles. They are also responsible for planning the attacks during war and peace. This is a significant indicator of the chaos within the establishment of Zionist Regime. The chain of refusals, especially in the air force, has raised deep worries among the officials. The commander of the air force addressed the refusing reservists today, called for an immediate reconsideration of the situation. He said, “current week is sensitive for you. I request you extend your volunteer services. You are important to the force. We are responsible for the security of Israelis”. He admitted the presence of a deep split in the air force and asked for help to heal the wound.

