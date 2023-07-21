Marivan Intl. Street Theater Festival to be held in October

TEHRAN –The 16th edition of the Marivan International Street Theater Festival will be held in the northwestern Iranian city of Marivan in October.

This edition of the festival is set to take place from October 3 to 9, marking a return after a year-long break, the secretary of the event said on Tuesday.

This highly anticipated event will bring together talented artists from across Iran and the globe, Rahman Hushiari added.

Several national and international troupes are scheduled to take part at the festival, he noted.

The festival has received applications from approximately 25 foreign theater groups eager to participate in the event, he explained.

“From these applications, we have carefully selected around 11 captivating works from countries including Mexico, Italy, Mongolia, Egypt, Libya, Tunisia, Algeria, Afghanistan, Qatar, and Iraq.”

This year, around 10 directors of international festivals from all corners of the globe have been invited to the event, he mentioned.

The aim is to showcase the works featured in this event, fostering artistic exchange and introducing the top groups from our country to the rest of the world, he said.

