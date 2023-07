Film producer Iraj Taqipur dies at 65

TEHRAN –Iranian film producer Iraj Taqipur died on Thursday after a long illness. He was 65.

He was the producer of the acclaimed movies “Dancing in the Dust” and “Beautiful City”, both directed by Oscar-winning Iranian director Asghar Farhadi.

His credits also include “Empty Chair” by Saman Astaraki, “Report Card Day” by Masoud Keramati and “Eencounter” by Saeid Ebrahimifar.

Photo: Film producer Iraj Taqipur in an undated photo

ABU/