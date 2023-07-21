Expediency Council member Ayatollah Hassan Sane’ei dies at 89

TEHRAN - Ayatollah Hassan Sane’ei, a member of the Expediency Council, died on Friday at the age of 89.

Sane’ei, who born in the city of Nikabad (Isfahan province) in 1934, was appointed as the caretaker director of the 15th Khordad Foundation by Imam Khomeini in 1983.

He also found a seat at the Expediency Council upon an order by Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

He was the older brother Ayatollah Yousef Sane’ei, the former general prosecutor who died in September 2020.

Ayatollah Hassan Sane’ei started his political activities concurrent with the opposition of Imam Khomeini against the Pahlavi regime. He continued his struggle against the regime after Imam Khomeini was sent into exile in 1964.

He was detained by SAVAK, the previous regime’s secret service police, in 1973 in the shrine city of Qom.