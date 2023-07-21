Iranian, Bolivian ministers ink defense MOU

TEHRAN – The defense ministers of Iran and Bolivia on Thursday morning signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on defense and security affairs, IRNA reported.

Speaking on the sidelines of the signing ceremony, Iranian Defense Minister Mohammad Reza Ashtiani said Latin American countries are of special significance in Iran’s foreign and defense policy, calling Latin America a highly significant and sensitive region.

Regarding Bolivia’s needs in the field of border defense and combating drug trafficking, Brigadier General Ashtiani said the Iranian side have tried to have interactions with the Latin American country to provide it with the necessary equipment.

This sort of cooperation can serve as a role model for other nations in South America, the Iranian defense chief remarked.

For his part, Bolivian Defense Minister Edmundo Novillo Aguilar thanked his Iranian counterpart and said La Paz seeks Iran’s support in protecting border security and war on drug trafficking, as well as mutual cooperation in the academic field.

Novillo Aguilar, who was on a visit to Tehran at the head of a delegation, expressed hope that his trip to Iran would pave the way for a wide-range cooperation.

The Bolivian defense minister visited Tehran on July 16 to meet for talks with his Iranian counterpart.

“Strategic necessity”

In a meeting with his Bolivian counterpart on July 16, Defense Minister Ashtiani called Iran and Bolivia two “independent” and “revolutionary” countries and it is of “strategic necessity” to strengthen Iran-Bolivia ties.

Congratulating his Bolivian counterpart on Bolivia's Independence Day, which was achieved after 16 years of struggle for independence, Ashtiani said that Latin America.

Novillo Aguilar also said that nations that strive for their freedom must unite in various ways and forms.

Novillo Aguilar said his visit to Tehran will provide an opportunity to deepen ties for common goals.

Stating that the Islamic Revolution is a model for Bolivia, he underlined that despite various sanctions Iran has succeeded to achieve significant successes in the fields of science and technology, especially in security and defense areas.