Portrayal of Ashura through the lens of Iranian cinema: Part 4

TEHRAN – Despite several attempts to create TV series and programs depicting the events of Ashura, none of them managed to captivate the audience until the release of the astonishing “The Tenth Night” series in 2001.

In 2001, Iran witnessed an alignment of events as the Iranian New Year holidays (Noruz) and the first decade of the lunar month of Muharram converged. Seizing this extraordinary situation, the Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB) unveiled a truly magnificent masterpiece: "The Tenth Night" series.

This production captivated audiences far and wide, leaving an indelible mark on the hearts and minds of all who had the privilege of watching it.

“The Tenth Night”, directed by Hassan Fat'hi, can be considered one of the most enduring works with the theme of Ashura.

The series tells the story of a young man named Heider, brilliantly portrayed by Hossein Yari. Heider assumes the role of a social outcast, and his path intersects with an intriguing incident involving a young lady from the Qajar family, masterfully played by Ketayun Riahi. This encounter leads Heider to take a momentous step: proposing to her.

The young lady has set a single condition for marrying Heider - to perform tazieh, Iranian passion play, during the upcoming first ten nights of Muharram.

Heider is faced with a significant challenge due to the prohibition of tazieh performances during the first Pahlavi era. Heider, undeterred by the numerous challenges and dangers he faced, fearlessly leads the tazieh ceremony on the 10th night of Muharram.

However, tragically, on the very last night, he valiantly sacrifices his life, falling victim to the ruthless agents of Reza Shah's oppressive regime.

Even though “The Tenth Night” is built upon a basic and uncomplicated plot, it still manages to possess a wealth of substance within its sheer simplicity.

The series clearly showcases the main character's (Heider's) transition from a shallow and materialistic love to a profound and pure love.

For ten consecutive nights, Heider and his companions are faced with events mirroring the trials endured by Imam Hussain (AS) and his loyal followers. With each passing night, they edge closer to unraveling the truth behind the tragic events of Ashura.

At the end of the story, Heider has transformed from a pariah and a thief to a remarkable individual worthy of being regarded as one of the esteemed companions of Imam Hussain (AS), over the course of these ten nights.

Alongside this personality development, “The Tenth Night” skillfully delves into another profound idea: the love for Imam Hussain (AS) runs through the veins and echoes in the land of Iran, an unbreakable bond that no government, no matter how powerful, can sever from its people.

The series emphasizes that love for Imam Hussain (AS) is, in essence, a love for the pursuit of justice and the protection of the oppressed. This fiery passion will forever burn in the hearts of Iranians, never to be extinguished.

In addition, this series serves as a captivating introduction to the enchanting art of tazieh, depicting the unwavering dedication of the people in preserving this sacred tradition despite its prohibition.

It showcases their extraordinary endeavors in ensuring the timeless narrative of Ashura endures, even in the face of harsh suppression for those who dared to defy the ban.

“The Tenth Night” stands out as one of the most captivating productions of Iran's television, thanks to its impeccable structure. The power displayed is a true testament to the exceptional screenplay and the incredible performance of the actors that brought it to life.

Hossein Yari delivered an exceptional performance on the series, a display of his finest acting abilities. The skilled actresses Katayun Riahi, Sorayya Qasemi, and Roya Teimurian equally excelled in their respective roles, matching the incredible talent of Hossein Yari.

In this series, director Hassan Fat’hi continues to showcase his talent for discovering acting gems and introducing them to the cinema industry.

Once again, he proves his prowess by bringing forth the extraordinary Parviz Fallahipur, who had made a few appearances prior to “The Tenth Night”. Fallahipur solidified his place in the realm of acting by portraying the role of Heidar’s best friend, Yavar, in this series. His praiseworthy performance in the series truly stands out.

The captivating voice of Iranian singer Alireza Qorbani, combined with the eloquent lyrics of Afshin Yadollahi and the mesmerizing music of Fardin Khalatbari, proved to be powerful elements that greatly influenced the overall impact of the series.

The “The Tenth Night” is a remarkable masterpiece that flawlessly combines form and content, positioning it as an extraordinary treasure among radio and television productions. Despite multiple reruns, this series remains incredibly popular on Iranian national television.

To be continued

Photo: A scene from “The Tenth Night” TV series

ABU/





