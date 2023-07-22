Intolerant Zelensky sacks ambassador to UK amid arms row

TEHRAN - Ukraine’s ambassador to Britain has been sacked after publicly criticizing President Volodymyr Zelensky’s behavior in a row with UK Defense Secretary Ben Wallace, who cited a lack of “gratitude” on the part of Kyiv for weapons being supplied by London and other Western allies.

Vadym Prystaiko, who has now been removed from his post, criticized Zelensky on British media for his “unhealthy sarcasm” over the outgoing British Defense Secretary’s suggestion that Ukraine's Western allies should be shown more gratitude for the arms being delivered to Kyiv.

Following strong complaints from the Ukrainian leader that his country had not been offered any timetable for joining NATO, Wallace said that “whether we like it or not, people want to see a bit of gratitude (from Kyiv).”

Wallace pointed out that “sometimes you’re persuading countries to give up their own stocks [of munitions], sometimes you’ve got to persuade lawmakers on the Hill in America. You’ve got to persuade doubting politicians in other countries that, you know, that it’s worthwhile.”

Wallace added it was not the first time he had relayed to the Ukrainian government that Ukraine should not view its Western allies as an “Amazon” delivery service.

He also highlighted that he had observed Ukraine had a habit of, once it had obtained one type of weapon, immediately starting to lobby for another.

In response, Zelensky (a former comedian) mocked Wallace at the NATO summit in Lithuania.

Talking to reporters at a press conference, The Ukrainian President said, “I thought that we were always very grateful to the UK.” He then asked his defense minister, who was in the audience, to urgently phone Wallace and thank him again for his support. The remarks triggered laughter among the journalists.

Critics, at the time, argued the joke was not in taste at a time when a war is ruining the lives of Ukrainians and Europeans.

Reports suggest that there had been “very strong and harsh” telephone conversations between Ambassador Prystaiko and the government in Kyiv after he publicly accused Zelensky of “unhealthy sarcasm” in his response to Wallace.

Prystaiko, a veteran diplomat who previously served as his country’s Foreign Minister, said in an interview with Sky News “President Zelensky saying ‘Each and every morning we’ll wake up and call Ben Wallace to thank him’ – I don’t think that kind of sarcasm is healthy. I don’t think we need to show the Russians there is something between us. We’re working together, Ben can call me and tell me anything he wants to.”

Western media have cited diplomatic sources as saying that Prystaiko, who has been a key point of contact for the British government since Russia’s military operation in Ukraine began last year, was warned that he could be recalled to Ukraine and face strong disciplinary action, which could potentially include dismissal.

The Ukrainian government announced that Prystaiko had been fired by presidential decree, and that he had also been removed as the country’s representative to the International Maritime Organization. No reason was provided for his sacking.

Earlier this year, in an interview with Newsweek, Prystaiko had also spoken about heavy civilian losses due to Russian shelling, using the phrase “People were dying in the interest of the West.”

The controversy of British arms delivery to Ukraine has also seen Wallace announcing that he will be stepping down from his post as defense secretary and leaving politics altogether at the next election, without providing a reason for his upcoming resignation.

Allies of Wallace have criticized Rishi Sunak, saying the British Prime Minister should have stood up for his defense secretary.

However, Wallace was not the only Western official to raise the issue of Ukrainian gratitude at the NATO summit. U.S. National Security adviser Jake Sullivan also stated that “the American people do deserve a degree of gratitude” after being questioned about Zelensky’s remarks.

The U.S. has provided Ukraine with more than $40 billion dollars of assistance, the majority of which has been military aid.

The UK is the second largest contributor of weapons to Ukraine after the United States.

The development comes as a report by the Defense Department inspector general says criminals, volunteer fighters and arms traffickers in Ukraine had stolen Western-provided weapons and equipment intended for Ukrainian troops last year.



According to two American news outlets, quoting the inspector general’s report, the Defense Department’s ability to track and monitor all of the U.S. equipment pouring into Ukraine, as required by law under the Arms Export Control Act, faced “challenges” because of the limited U.S. presence in the country.

The report reflects a similar case in Syria, when the West poured weapons into the hands of militant groups, who were fighting the government of Bashar al-Assad, but ended up in the hands of terrorists and the same militants who used them to unleash a massive terrorism campaign in the country.

Tens of thousands of civilians were killed as a result, many of them women and children.

Sullivan has acknowledged "risks" involved in the delivery of weapons to Ukraine.

“One caricature is that the administration is sitting around, you know, unwilling to provide things because we’re worried about the Russians … We have been prepared to take risks, and we will continue to be prepared to take risks to provide support to Ukraine,” the national security advisor to President Biden told a press briefing.

Sullivan also claimed, “It is responsible for every member of NATO and for the United States to think about the Russian reaction when we choose to do something because that matters for our security and management of global stability. So don’t be paralyzed by it. Consider it and then make decisions accordingly.”

In televised remarks to the Russian Security Council, Putin said Ukraine’s long-awaited counteroffensive, launched to push Russian troops back in the south and east of Ukraine, is failing despite the huge military and financial support from Western countries.

"The whole world can see that the supposedly impregnable (military) equipment that the West boasted about is on fire, and by its tactical-technical data, (they can see) it is often even inferior to some Soviet-made weapons. Yes, of course, additional Western armaments can be supplied and thrown into battle. This, of course, causes us certain damage and prolongs the conflict," Putin declared.

The Russian leader added that as a result of “suicidal attacks”, Ukraine’s armed forces have suffered massive losses, with tens of thousands of soldiers killed. He argued the U.S. is seeking to weaken Europe on behalf of America’s hegemonic goals.

The Russian president also alluded that public opinion in Europe is turning against the unlimited waste of money and Western measures in support of Kyiv.

