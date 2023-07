Iran names squad for 2023 Asian Volleyball Championship

TEHRAN – Iran volleyball team head coach Behrouz Ataei announced his 18-man team for the 2023 Asian Men's Volleyball Championship.

The competition will be held in Urmia, Iran from Aug. 19 to 26.

Team Melli are drawn with Iraq and Hong Kong in Pool A.

Pool B consists of Japan, Thailand and Uzbekistan.

China, Indonesia and Kazakhstan are in Pool C and Pool D consists of Bahrain, Chinese Taipei and Mongolia.

Afghanistan, India and Qatar have been drawn in Pool E and Bangladesh, Pakistan and South Korea are in Pool F.

Iran will start the campaign on Aug. 20 with a match against Hong Kong.

Iran roster:

Mohammad Mousavi, Milad Ebadipour, Mehdi Jelveh, Mohammad Valizadeh, Mohammad Taher Vadi, Mohammadjavad Karimi, Amin Esmaeilnezhad, Ali Hajipour, Mohammad Reza Hazratpour, Arman Salehi, Amir Hossein Esfandiar, Pourya Hossein Khanzadeh, Shahrooz Homayounfar Manesh, Mobin Nasiri, Amirreza Sarlak, Ali Ramezani, Bardia Saadat, Saber Kazemi