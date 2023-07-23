Iranian vocalist Qorbani to stage concert in Canada

TEHRAN – Iranian traditional vocalist Alireza Qorbani will stage concerts in the Canadian cities of Vancouver and Toronto in November.

His concerts in Vancouver’s Orpheum and Toronto’s Meridan Hall will be held on November 5 and 11, 2023 respectively.

Alireza Qorbani, born in 1972 in Tehran, is a household and world-renowned name for his expertise as a traditional vocalist. He has released many albums in Iran and Europe so far, and taken part in many important music festivals all over the world together with many musicians. He has also been the vocalist of Iran's National Orchestra since 1999. Qorbani has also won an award for the track ‘El Sueno’ at the 2019 Akademia Music Awards.

He has participated in several international projects, some multi-cultural projects in Iran, France, India, Mali. He has collaborated with film and television artists and has sung some of the popular themes in Iran’s serials.

Qorbani is invited every year to major international music festivals and is recognized as the most active traditional singer outside of Iran. He has performed at major venues uch as Cadogan Hall and Barbican in London, Philharmonic Hall of Cologne, the Théâtre du Louvre and the Alhambra in Paris, the Tonhalle in Düsseldorf and the Opera House in Vancouver, Théâtre de la Ville in Paris, Rose Hall in Los Angeles, Gulbenkian Hall in Lisbon, Odeon Concert Hall in Vienna, Bozar Concert Hall in Brussels and Uppsala Concert Hall in Sweden.

ZM/