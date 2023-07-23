Persian Gulf security is a regional matter, Amir Abdollahian says

TEHRAN- Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian has reminded his Emirati counterpart that decisions about how to maintain security in the Persian Gulf rests solely with the nations in the region.

In a phone call with the United Arab Emirates Foreign Minister Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan on Saturday night, Amir Abdollahian stated that Iran places a high priority on the security of the Persian Gulf region.

The top Iranian and UAE diplomats also exchanged views on regional and international issues.

Amir Abdollahian also emphasized that the local nations could maintain regional security free from external interference.

The Iranian foreign minister also called for taking the required steps to carry out bilateral accords, citing his “very good and constructive” discussions with Emirati authorities during a trip to Abu Dhabi in June.

He also denounced the desecration of the holy Quran in Sweden and Denmark and called for an urgent OIC ministerial conference to discuss the issue.

Amir Abdollahian highlighted the necessity of taking severe steps against those responsible for the sacrilegious acts that have offended Muslims all around the world.

For his part, the top Emirati diplomat strongly condemned any disparagement of divine texts, faiths, or beliefs and welcomed his Iranian counterpart's proposal for an extraordinary OIC meeting.

Bin Zayed Al Nahyan also praised the official delegations from the UAE and Iran for their reciprocal visits and called for expansion of collaboration in a number of areas.

He also said stressed that Abu Dhabi is working hard to find solutions to the issues Iranian expatriates are facing in the UAE.

In three different occurrences in Sweden and Denmark, radical individuals have desecrated the sacred Muslim book, getting the permission of the respected governments.

The offensive actions have angered the whole Muslim world, leading some Muslim-majority nations to summon or expel Swedish and Danish envoys.

Iran, Turkey condemn Quran desecration in Sweden and Denmark

The recent blasphemous actions against the Quran in Sweden and Denmark have been sharply denounced by Amir Abdollahian and his Turkish counterpart Hakan Fidan.

In a phone conversation on Saturday, Amir Abdollahian praised Turkey’s criticism of the desecration of Islam’s holy book and suggested that Muslim countries convene an emergency session as soon as possible.

The senior Iranian diplomat also characterized Tehran and Ankara’s ties as cordial, fraternal, and strategic.

He underlined Iran’s preparedness to host a joint economic commission between the two countries and extended an invitation to the Turkish foreign minister to travel to Tehran.

For his part, Fidan once more condemned the blasphemous desecration of the Quran and praised Amir Abdollahian’s proposal for an urgent meeting of the OIC foreign ministers.

He also expressed gratitude to the senior Iranian diplomat for the invitation to visit Iran and promised to visit Tehran soon.

Pakistan calls for criminalization of sacrilegious acts

In response to widespread Muslim indignation over the burning of the Quran in Sweden and Denmark, the foreign minister of Pakistan called on Muslim states to adopt a plan to outlaw sacrilegious acts.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari made the suggestion in a phone call with

Amir Abdollahian on Saturday.

The two senior diplomats emphasized that freedom of expression must not be at odds with other freedoms, and that such activities are incompatible with human dignity and human rights.

The insults to the Quran in Sweden and Denmark were despised by the Iranian foreign minister, who said that approximately two billion Muslims worldwide were offended by these actions.

He also discussed the most recent talks he had with the OIC secretary general, during which it was suggested that the OIC should hold an emergency meeting.

Amir Abdollahian emphasized the necessity for Muslim nations to convey a clear statement on this matter.

Pakistan’s foreign minister also alluded to his presence at the UN Human Rights Council meeting during a resolution was approved banning insults against sanctities. Zardari accepted to the Iranian foreign minister’s suggestion for any collaboration.

He said in order to respond to such sacrilegious practices, Muslim countries must consider making them illegal and pass legislation to that effect.