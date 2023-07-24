Iranian bombers, kamikaze drones damage targets on second day of drills

TEHRAN- On the second day of extensive military exercises in the central province of Isfahan, bombers and kamikaze drones of the Iranian Air Force successfully struck and obliterated simulated enemy objectives.

The exercise spokesperson, Brigadier General Alireza Rudbari, stated on Monday that 500-pound bombs were previously carried by F-4 and F-5 fighter aircraft, but that during the drills, Karrar drones dropped them on ground targets and demolished them.

The warhead-equipped Arash kamikaze drones also damaged “important and vital” enemy positions, the official continued.

He went on to add that the operation was carried out after the targets were photographed by an RF-4 plane, as well as by the Mohajer-6 and Kaman-12 reconnaissance drones.

Sending images online, Mohajer-6 drone targeted mock enemy equipment using smart, precision-strike and upgraded Qaem bombs, General Rudbari explained.

The Islamic Republic of Iran Air Force (IRIAF) has launched the 11th edition of its drills, code-named Devotees of Velayat Sanctuary, in the Anarak District of Naeen County on Sunday.

The Islamic Republic’s military forces conduct routine exercises in various regions of Iran according to a detailed schedule in order to test their armament and equipment and assess their combat readiness.

Objectives of Air Force drill achieved: military chief

The Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces, Major General Mohammad Hossein Baqeri, praised the Air Force units for completing the primary goals of a large-scale exercise and asserted that the nation’s military readiness prevents foes from retaliating in any way.

Major General Baqeri stated that the objectives of the Air Force’s war game, have been totally met.

The top commander praised the Air Force units for conducting a full range of operations and exercising various tactics with drones, fighter jets, transport, logistical and refueling aircraft, as well as air ambulances.

That the actions carried out across numerous locations throughout the previous day and night, from the Persian Gulf to the northwest and northeastern regions, testifies to the effectiveness of the war game, the top general noted.

The commander praised the Air Force for keeping Iran’s airspace secure, saying that with their level of readiness “no enemy would be able to penetrate or violate the airspace of the Islamic Republic of Iran.”

Army chief criticizes U.S. presence in region

Following the U.S. announcement that it will send a new fleet of fighter planes to the Persian Gulf, Army chief Abdolrahim Mousavi on Monday made fun of the “reveries” of the U.S., noting that the military presence of foreigners in the region only leads to insecurity.

The American forces have been deployed to the region for many years with “bogus reveries”, but the fate of this region can only be decided by regional countries, the commander told reporters on the sidelines of the aerial drills.

“Only with cooperation of the regional countries the security of the region will become sustainable,” the Army commander insisted.

He cautioned that the emergence of ultra-regional armed troops would only increase insecurity and hurt the people and nations of the region.