Karrar drone frequently warns US planes to stay out of Iranian airspace: general

TEHRAN- The indigenous Karrar target drone has repeatedly sent warnings to American spy planes and other foreign aircraft to avoid approaching Iranian airspace, the deputy commander of Iran’s Air Defense Force has said.

Alireza Elhami said on Sunday that the jet-powered drone has multiple times forced foreign manned and unmanned aircraft to change their course at high altitudes over the Persian Gulf, the Strait of Hormuz, and the Sea of Oman.

“Karrar has warned the U.S. military’s Boeing P-8 Poseidon maritime patrol and reconnaissance aircraft as well as Northrop Grumman RQ-4 Global Hawk remotely-piloted surveillance aircraft and made them keep their distance from the Iranian airspace by flying at very high altitudes above the intruders,” Brigadier General Elhami added.

The commander said that many foreign military aircraft were attempting to alter their cruising altitude in order to test Iran’s air defense capabilities without realizing that Karrar, which utilizes an entirely indigenous engine, is capable of flying over them.

Elhami also mentioned the advanced radar system that Karrar is equipped with.

One of the latest models of the Islamic Republic’s military aerial vehicles, Karrar was manufactured by the Iran Aircraft Manufacturing Industrial Company (HESA). It is designed to intercept adversaries’ flying objects.

Elhami also emphasized that Iranian scientists have created data acquisition and electronic warfare systems, as well as optical and combat reconnaissance equipment, all of which are mounted on indigenous drones with different flight durations and uses.

He also noted that Iran’s Air Defense Force is the first military unit among the Iranian Armed Forces to have set a service ceiling record by flying a drone at an altitude of 47,000 feet above ground level.

The military official said that prior to this accomplishment, Iranian drones had warned foreign planes flying over Iran’s coastline waters or flight information region (FIR) by radar or radio.

On August 22, during a ceremony marking Defense Industry Day, Iran showcased the Mohajer-10 drone.

At a height of 7,000 meters and a range of 2,000 kilometers, Mohajer-10 can fly for up to 24 hours at a time.

Additionally, it has a 450-liter maximum fuel capacity and a 300-kilogram limit on the weight of its load.

The unmanned aerial vehicle is outfitted with electronic warfare and intelligence technologies. It has a top speed of 210 km/h and can transport various types of explosives and ammunition.

During the event, the Arman-1 guided air-launched bomb was also unveiled.

The armed forces are now self-sufficient thanks to extraordinary advancements made in recent years by Iranian military specialists and engineers in the manufacture of a wide variety of indigenous equipment.

Iranian authorities have frequently emphasized that the nation would never negotiate on its defense capabilities and that it will not hesitate to bolster its military might, particularly its missile capability, which is only intended for defense.

Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei, the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, has frequently urged maintaining and enhancing Iran’s defense capabilities.