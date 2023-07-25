Iran, Azerbaijan agree to launch Astarachay Bridge in 4 months

TEHRAN - Iranian Minister of Transport and Urban Development Mehrdad Bazrpash and Deputy Prime Minister of Azerbaijan Shahin Mustafayev have agreed, in a telephone conversation, to complete the construction of Astarachay Bridge and launch it within the next four months.

As the heads of the Iran-Azerbaijan Joint Economic Committee, the officials stressed the need for the development of economic relations between the two countries, the portal of Iran’s Transport Ministry reported.

The two sides also stressed speeding up the construction of the Khoda Afarin power plant to go operational soon.

During the conversation Mustafayev invited the Iranian Transport minister to visit Azerbaijan in order to further develop relations between Tehran and Baku.

Having a length of 89 meters and a width of 30 meters, Astarachay Bridge aims to connect the international transit highways of the two countries (Baku-Rasht-Qazvin highways).

Photo: Iranian Transport Minister Mehrdad Bazrpash (R) and Azeri Deputy Prime Minister Shahin Mustafayev