PMO taking new measures to modernize maritime fleet, equipment

TEHRAN – Head of Iran’s Ports and Maritime Organization (PMO) has said his organization is taking new measures for the modernization of the country’s maritime fleet and equipment, the PMO portal reported.

Pointing to the serious determination of PMO for improving the productivity of port and maritime projects, Safaei emphasized: “Considering the organization’s new measures such as fleet renewal and implementing value engineering in infrastructure projects, the PMO’s productivity index is expected to be increased to more than 50 by the end of the current [Iranian] year (late March 2024).”

Moving more than 80 percent of the world's trade is carried out through sea transportation, and this shows the efficiency of this mode of transportation, he said.

EF/MA