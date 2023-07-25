Iran’s House of Cinema condemns desecration of Quran

TEHRAN – House of Cinema in a message denounced the desecration of the Quran -the holy book of Muslims- in two European countries.

“We condemn the desecration of the Quran and the insulting to the Muslims religious beliefs all over the world,” the message read.

Meanwhile, a group of artists active in the music field, cultural and artistic institutions in the field of music, the music office of the Ministry of Culture and Islamic Guidance, and the Iranian Music Association condemned the desecration of the Holy Quran.

Farabi Cinema Foundation and Documentary & Experimental Film Center also in separate messages denounced the Quran desecration, considering the shameful and anti-religion act as a psychological crime against united people.

Earlier, a number of Iranian stage artists and the employees of the General Office for Dramatic Arts at the Ministry of Culture and Islamic Guidance have also condemned the burning of a copy of the Quran outside a mosque in Stockholm.

The desecration of the Quran by a Christian extremist in Stockholm has triggered widespread protests and condemnation across the Muslim world.

The demonstrations come after Swedish police permitted the man living in Stockholm for the second time to desecrate the Quran.

People in Iraq, Iran, Pakistan, Lebanon and other countries have staged massive rallies to condemn the blasphemous act.

ZM/