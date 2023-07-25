Islamic Public Law Association of Iran decries Quran desecration

TEHRAN - The Islamic Public Law Association of Iran (IPLAI) on Monday condemned the desecration of the holy Quran in Sweden.

The emergence of the organized insult to the Quran in Sweden and the escalation of Islamophobia and anti-Islamic efforts in this Scandinavian country forced the IPLAI to condemn this heinous act and draw the attention of the world's truth-seekers to the following points:

A: The verses of the Noble Quran are in fact the luminous words of Allah towards all human beings, as it has been mentioned as the “reminder for mankind” in this Holy book (Muddaththir/31). This holy book has repeatedly presented itself as confirming the previous holy books, such as the Gospel and Torah (Ma’idah/48).

With this description, burning the holy book of Muslims under the protection of the Swedish government is not only an insult to the sanctities of more than two billion Muslims in the world, but will also result in despicable insults to other religions too.

B: Such an action exposes the true face of Western countries in their claim of support for human rights and shows how Western scholars have misled modern Western civilization in the Age of Enlightenment.

C: The question is why Western governments, including Sweden, are not committed to their legal principles in dealing with hatred and discriminatory acts?! Isn't it true that Article 4 of the "International Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Racial Discrimination" and Article 20 of the "International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights" explicitly emphasize the prohibition of all forms of hatred against other human beings? No need to mention that the domestic law of Sweden itself also prohibits any discrimination and violence under the title of "Combating Discrimination and Hate"!

Now, all the freedom-seekers throughout the world, especially scholars of the Islamic countries, are invited to: Firstly, put an end to this anti-human and anti-Islamic practice by creating a global campaign, to hold the Western countries responsible for harming the feelings of billions of people around the world, and to take a range of political, legal and economic measures in this regard. Secondly, while endorsing measures such as: requiring Western countries to improve the criminal deterrence system in domestic laws against agitators, the convergence of Islamic nations in creating restrictions for diplomatic representatives of Sweden and, filing complaints against judicial and security institutions effective in the occurrence of these incidents and their criminal prosecution.