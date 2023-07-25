Announcement of mourners' disgust over desecration of the Quran

TEHRAN- In response to recent incidents of Quran desecration, a global campaign titled "Labbaik Ya Quran" is set to be launched by religious organizations worldwide. As part of this campaign, mourners will recite Surah Al-Masad during mourning gatherings on the days of Tusua and Ashura.

Scheduled for July 27th and 28th, this initiative aims to demonstrate solidarity and condemn any form of disrespect towards the Holy Quran. The campaign has garnered support from various Quranic societies and religious bodies across the globe, who will come together in this collective effort to uphold the sanctity of the Quran.